Mat Kilau Kebangkitan Pahlawan rakes in RM47 million in 11 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Mat Kilau Kebangkitan Pahlawan (’Mat Kilau: The Rise of a Warrior’) a Malaysian historical epic film which has triggered an extraordinary phenomenon, has raked in RM47 million within 11 days after premiering in cinemas in this country, Singapore and Brunei.

Director, Mohd Syamsul Mohd Yusof or better known as Syamsul Yusof, via his Instagram, said the amount collected will surpass the record set by Munafik 2, another movie he directed in 2018.

“Mat Kilau is the fatest film to reach RM47 million in just 11 days. It will take over Munafik 2 box office record (RM48 million) I am at a loss for words.. .grace of God’s bounty. Alhamdulillah, thank you all,” said the best director of the 57th Asia Pacific Film Festival (FFAP).

Mohd Syamsul added that the film was still number one on the box office chart in Malaysia and has managed to sideline Hollywood movies for the second week.

Since it was first premiered on June 23, the film which revolves around true events has rekindled a sense of pride and patriotism among the Malaysian audience and has been the talk on social media.

The RM8 million film features a star-studded cast including Datuk Adi Putra, Beto Kusyairy, Fattah Amin, Wan Hanafi Su, Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Datuk Rahim Razali, Mubarak Majid, Shaharuddin Thamby, Namron, A. Galak, Ellie Suriaty, Khir Rahman and Indonesian Yayan Ruhian who has starred in Hollywood movies. - Bernama