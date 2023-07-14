Mat London laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM) president Ahmad Ibrahim, better known as Mat London was laid to rest at the Kampung Klang Gate Muslim Cemetery in Taman Melawati here at 2.48 pm today.

The final funeral rites were conducted at the Al-Mardhiyah Mosque after Friday prayers which were attended by family and friends.

Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia president Khalil Saleh said Ahmad’s passing was a great loss to the country's film industry as he had fiercely fought for the rights of the industry players through FDAM.

Khalil said Ahmad was a committed person who would often dispense advice, suggestions and talk about film education to people around him.

“...that’s why he was known at all levels of the film industry. On this glorious and beautiful day, he left us with a thousand memories and we are saddened by his passing,“ he said when met at the Al-Mardhiyah Mosque here, today.

Film producer Datuk Yusof Haslam said that he had known Ahmad since the 80s when he first started to dabble in filmmaking, adding that he felt comfortable around Ahmad who was an easy-going and humble individual.

“... when my children were venturing into film directing, he told me never to stop my children from producing creative works because this industry needs a shift by a new generation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, actor Shamsuddin Maidin, otherwise known as Deen Maidin who is famous for his role as Detective Lingam in the Gerak Khas television series said Ahmad was a resolute individual who was truly committed to his work.

He said Ahmad’s contributions to the industry were enormous as he had been involved in the industry and fighting for the rights of the industry players for a long time.

“He was vocal, not the type that would sit back and relax. He was not a follower but a leader. If he wanted to do something, he would go ahead and do it...he dedicated his life to this industry, he loved this field,” he added.

Ahmad, 74, who was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital intensive care unit on June 16, passed away due to a lung infection at about 5.57 am today. -Bernama