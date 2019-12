BALIK PULAU: Penang, already a major tourist destination, has also become a favourite stop for mat rempits.

These bikers, mostly from outstation, have made the tourist belt of Batu Ferringhi their favourite hangout and race track. They usually show up during the year-end school holidays.

Due to the sheer number, they contribute extensively to the worsening traffic congestion in Penang, but far worse are their reckless riding antics, noise pollution from their revving motorcycle engines and careless weaving around other vehicles on the road.

Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari said technically they are considered tourists and, therefore, have a right to be in Penang.

However, he advised them to ride with caution, adding that reckless riding could lead to accidents and death.

Otherwise, he said the riders could use public transport to get to the crowded tourist spots.

“The same applies to all tourists. If the places are too crowded, it is better to car pool or use public transport so they do not end up causing more congestion and having to waste their holiday time stuck in jams,” he said.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said major operations would be launched to weed out mat rempits who engaged in illegal street racing in Penang.

He said 30 of these illegal racers were detained on Sunday for racing along several streets in the centre of George Town.

He warned that the police would not compromise if traffic rules were flouted.