Mat Sabu accepts food security resolution

SERDANG: The Food Security Resolution, that includes proposals to empower the farmers, breeders and padi farmers through the development of the latest agricultural technology, was submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) today.

The resolution, the result of discussions between experts and stakeholders at the 2023 National Food Security Conference, was submitted to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman.

Speaking to the media at the closing of the two-day conference here today, Mohamad described the conference as the right platform to help the KPKM achieve the direction of the agriculture and food security policy, and resolutions produced were in line with the ministry’s wishes.

He said many issues and problems have been raised and discussed, and suggestions for improvement made throughout the conference.

“We realise that the younger generation do not want to enter the field of agriculture because payment is late and even if they get paid, it is not so high, but now I see that with modern agriculture, many want to get involved,“ he said.

More than 340 participants took part in the conference, together with 36 exhibitors including those from the industry and government agencies.

Meanwhile, Mohd Roslan in his speech said UPM is committed to drive excellence in the field of agriculture and food security to jointly help the government deal with the issue of food security and rising food prices being faced by the people.

He said the organisation of the Food Security Conference is a manifestation of the UPM Strategic Plan 2021-2025 which is to strengthen the national food security agenda through the involvement of the university and community.

At the event, Mohamad also launched the ‘Agrobank Inkubator Pembangunan Belia Tani Dikalangan Siswazah’ (PROBEST) programme, where Agrobank allocated RM965,250 for crop and livestock projects for 35 participants from UPM.

The programme will provide exposure to youth entrepreneurs with various soft skills training as well as entrepreneurial guidance that includes financial management modules, digital marketing techniques, business development and various forms of business services. - Bernama