Mat Sabu aims to turn agricultural sector into good income generator

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the primary aims of Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) is to elevate the agricultural sector to a professional level so that it is capable of generating good income.

To achieve that, he said he would always emphasise the need for a change of mindset to those involved in agriculture.

“I see that some people in agriculture do not consider it as work. Sometimes, they won’t give their full effort into their work. When they do contract work, for example, they are willing to toil under the sun.

“But when they do their own work, they cannot be like that. So, they must change their attitude,” he said during a joint interview with Bernama, Singapore Straits Times and news portal Harapan Daily at his office recently.

However, Mohamad is proud that there is a small group of youth determined to excel in agriculture and do it full-time.

While joking about wanting to make farming the preferred choice of young girls within the next 10 years, Mohamad, who is more popularly known as Mat Sabu, said changes towards that are being carried out.

“For example, in Kedah, over 20 youngsters, who have just completed their studies, brought their drones to spread fertilisers and seeds... they looked so happy with their work. And we can see such efforts carried out in Tanjung Karang and Sabak Bernam where some are already conducting smart farming, so much so they can get quite a high income,” he said.

In a bid to revive the agricultural sector in the country, Mohamad said he would hold talks with Agrobank to assist farmers who are determined to further enhance their businesses.

Mohamad also said that although the country faced economic uncertainties, the ministry would always be focused and committed to ensuring the well-being of the people in terms of guaranteeing sufficient food. - Bernama