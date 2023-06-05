Mat Sabu: MAFS to set up big data system on vegetable supply

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) is working on setting up a big data system to obtain real-time information regarding vegetable supply in this country, said its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“I cannot give the exact time when this system will be available, but we are working hard to make it happen. I cannot promise this year, but we will try.

“In China, this big data system has a (positive) and good effect on the community there. The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority and other parties are working on this,” he said when met at the Aidilfitri open house for Kota Raja parliamentary constituency here today.

Elaborating, he said through the system, the ministry could find out which vegetables need to be planted to avoid overproduction which can lead to a drastic drop in prices.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that the food supply throughout the country is still sufficient and under control, adding that the ministry will monitor the situation during the hot spell.

“So far, the supply is sufficient throughout Ramadan and Syawal except for shortages involving sugar in some places. However, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living managed to deal with it immediately,” he said. - Bernama