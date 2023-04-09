Mat Sabu: Opposition worried over Unity Government

JOHOR BAHRU: The strong sense of unity forged between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) has worried the Opposition to the extent that it has to play up divisive sentiments aimed at shattering the partnership and sowing confusion among Malaysians.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the way all parties in the Unity Government has come together can be clearly seen as they hit the campaign trail for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-electios.

“They are running scared now... our unity has worried them... if PH-BN’s united stand continues till we emerge victorious in Pulai and Simpang Jeram, and at the next by-election in Pelangai, Pahang... the green wave (of PN) will be ended,” he said during his speech at the Mega MADANI Unity political talk in Taman Uda Utama, Perling tonight, in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, with polling day set on Sept 9, and early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama