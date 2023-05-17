Mat Sabu receives Russia’s Medal of Spiritual Unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was awarded the Medal of Spiritual Unity during his official visit to Russia.

According to the posting on his Facebook page, the medal was presented by the Grand Mufti of Russia Ravil Gaynutdin, who is also the chairman of the Russian Muslim Spiritual Board, at the Grand Cathedral Mosque in Moscow on Tuesday.

The official visit is aimed at improving the unity of ummah and strengthening the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Russia in various fields, especially agriculture and food security, as well as exploring potential cooperation in the halal industry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry in a statement earlier said that Mohamad will be sharing Malaysia’s vision in the agriculture and food industry at the 14th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023” during his official visit to Russia from May 15 to 23.

The Kazan Forum is an international event organised by the Russian government through the Tatarstan government since 2009 as a platform to strengthen cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries. - Bernama