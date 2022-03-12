Mat Sabu returns as Agriculture and Food Security Minister in new Cabinet

SHAH ALAM: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu (pix) or better known as Mat Sabu has returned to the Cabinet with the portfolio of Agriculture and Food Security Minister.

Mohamad, 68, was the defence minister from May 2018 to Feb 2020 under the Pakatan Harapan-led government.

In GE15, Mohamad, who often drew huge crowds throughout the country with speeches on ‘hot’ topics, controversies and jokes relating to local politics, retained the Kota Raja parliamentary seat in Selangor.

Born on Oct 14, 1954, in Tasek Gelugor, Penang, he obtained his early education in the state before continuing his studies at the Institut Teknologi MARA, now known as Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

His political career began when he joined the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) in 1975, before joining PAS in 1981.

Mohamad held various posts in PAS, including PAS Youth acting chief from 1989 to 1991, PAS vice president for two terms from 2007 to 2011 and PAS deputy president from 2011 to 2015.

On September 16, 2015 he founded PAS-splinter party Amanah, and became its first president.

Amanah was formed following PAS’ action of ending its political cooperation with DAP, which ultimately led to the disbandment of the Pakatan Rakyat coalition comprising PKR, DAP and PAS at the time.

Mohamad has also served as Nilam Puri MP from 1990 to 1995; Kubang Kerian MP from 1995 to 1999; Kuala Kedah MP from 1999 to 2004 and incumbent for the Kota Raja parliamentary seat from 2018.

He is married to Normah Alwi, and has four children. - Bernama