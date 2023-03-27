Mat Sabu: Reverse investment as alternative to boost country’s food supply

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to explore the potential of reverse investment (RI) in the agrofood and agriculture sectors to help enhance the sources and supply of food for the country.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said for the time being, the ministry has provided a general guideline for investors especially private companies interested in investing via RI abroad.

He said reverse investment requires the investors involved to bring back the food produce invested in other countries to Malaysia to meet domestic needs.

“The concept and interpretation of RI in the context of agrofood is on the exploration and expansion of local investment abroad in which agricultural activities could be carried out as joint-venture or in partnership in the country concerned.

“The commodity which is brought into the country would be considered as part of the domestic production and the commodity must be fully sourced from investments made at each stage of the production value chain,” he said when winding up the debate on the royal address at Dewan Negara today.

Mohamad said countries found suitable for RI to produce cattle, buffalo, goat and sheep meat are Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan and India, while Indonesia is ideal for maize and other animal feed production.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said most agriculture graduates who are not employed in the field after finishing their studies could be due to the slow return of earnings sometimes taking up to one year.

Therefore among the measures implemented by the ministry to encourage youth and agriculture graduates to be involved actively is by providing various allocations via Agrobank, he said. - Bernama