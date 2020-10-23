Mat Sabu’s ex-political secretary charged again with bribery

SHAH ALAM: An ex-political secretary to former Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu was charged again in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM130,000 from a contractor company, last year.

Mohd Azhar Che Mat Dali, 49, however, pleaded not guilty after both charges were read out to him before Judge Rofiah Mohamad.

On the first count, Mohd Azhar was charged with accepting RM50,000 from Aqsa Solution Sdn Bhd managing director Elias Jemadi Tajudin, as gratification for assisting FEHM Entity Sdn Bhd to be selected as the strategic partner and maintenance contractor for the ministry’s intelligence system.

He was alleged to have committed the offence in his official car at Lorong VIP, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang in August last year.

On the second count, Mohd Azhar was charged with accepting RM80,000 from Elias Jemadi, who is also FEHM Entity Sdn Bhd managing director, through Ikaira Resources director Zainudin Abdul Majid for the same purpose.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Kota Damansara Driving Range, Petaling Jaya at the end of last year.

Both charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Earlier, MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat offered RM30,000 bail with one surety with an additional condition - to report at the Putrajaya MACC office on the first week of every month starting November.

However, Mohd Azhar’s lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein requested for a minimum bail on grounds that his client was no longer working and has to support a wife and seven children, including two who are still in school, as well as his mother-in-law.

The court allowed bail at RM15,000 for both charges and ordered the accused to report himself to the Putrajaya MACC office on the first week of every month.

The court set Nov 27 for case management.

On Oct 15, Mohd Azhar was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on five counts of soliciting and accepting bribes totalling RM6.35 million.-Bernama