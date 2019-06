KUALA LUMPUR: A son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who was arrested for drug use early this year, has finally been charged for the offence last week.

Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, 31, was charged with drug abuse under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at the magistrate’s court in Jalan Duta on June 13, narcotic crimes investigations department (NCID) acting director DCP Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat confirmed today.

Ahmad Saiful, who pleaded not guilty, was allowed bail at RM3,000. Trial has been set for next month. If found guilty, he faces a fine up to RM5,000 or imprisonment up to two years or both.

He had been arrested on Jan 5 after testing positive for marijuana following a midnight raid by Dang Wangi police on entertainment outlets along Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

Immediately after his arrest, Mohamad Sabu had said his son should be subject to the country’s laws like any other person, and that “no special treatment” should be accorded to his son, adding that ministers should not use their positions to protect their children.

Mohamad Sabu had assured he would not interfere in the investigations and would leave it to the police act on Ahmad Saiful. He also said the case would not be a liability to Pakatan Harapan.

Ahmad Saiful was however not charged for months after his arrest, certainly longer than any normal drug addict would have been processed. leading

certain parties to question if he was being given preferential treatment for being a Cabinet minister’s son.

In a separate case, Kamarulzaman said police busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of five men and the seizure of drugs worth RM2.6 million here and in Johor today.

He said the suspects who are aged between 32 and 40 were nabbed in several raids where over 50kg of syabu and almost 4kg of heroin were recovered. Four of the five suspect had previous criminal records for drug-related offences and robbery.