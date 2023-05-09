Mat Sabu: Support Suhaizan for stability, prosperity

JOHOR BAHRU: Amanah is hoping for Chinese voters in Pulai to give their support and mandate to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Suhaizan Kaiat, in the upcoming Pulai Parliamentary by-election this Saturday, for the sake of unity, stability, and prosperity of the country.

Party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the country would not be stable if only one ethnic group ruled, and that unity and harmony among ethnic groups would increase the confidence of foreign tourists and investors to come to this country.

“When hundreds of thousands or millions of visitors come to Malaysia, we will be able to build the country’s economy better in the future. But they will only come if the country is peaceful.

“So, all ethnic groups must work together to build the nation. Stability can only be found in a Unity Government. Other parties do not have it because they are based on one ethnic group,” he said during the Unity Dinner with the Chinese Community in Taman Bukit Indah last night.

Also present were Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Suhaizan.

For the record, Pulai has 166,653 registered voters, 40.46 per cent or 67,434 are Chinese.

Suhaizan is in a three-cornered fight against Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional and independent Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi. - Bernama