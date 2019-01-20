Mat Sabu to take legal action against Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu will take legal action against Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin for continuing to issue defamatory statements regarding his alleged use of the Armed Forces’ helicopter to campaign in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Mohamad’s press secretary Amin Shah Iskandar said in a statement today that the Defence Minister’s personal lawyer would send a notice of lawsuit to Khairy soon.

“Khairy has continued to issue defamatory statements although the Defence Minister has explained the matter in a statement on Jan 15,“ he said.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy told a press conference at the Sungai Ruil Orang Asli Village in Brinchang today that the Defence Minister had used an Armed Forces helicopter while campaigning for Pakatan Harapan in the by-election.

Mohamad had earlier explained that the photograph of him with the helicopter in the background was taken during his official visit to Kem Slim, Cameron Highlands on Jan 9, three days before the nomination day.

Mohamad, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, also explained that he had driven his own car to Cameron Highlands on Jan 12, the nomination day. — Bernama