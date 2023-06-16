Mat Sabu to undergo surgery for appendicitis tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was admitted to Hospital Putrajaya today for treatment of appendicitis and is scheduled to undergo surgery tonight.

The ministry, in a statement tonight, said Mohamad would be undergoing the operation on the advice of specialists.

“He is now in stable condition and placed under close observation. On the advice of the hospital management, for now only close family members are allowed to visit him.

“Let’s pray for his recovery,” the statement said. - Bernama