MATA advises industry players, tourists to observe SOP when in Langkawi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Association Tour Agency (MATA) has reminded tourism industry players in Langkawi, especially its members, to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set when the resort island reopens to local tourists on Sept 16.

Its president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun said the strict SOP set by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Langkawi island would be used as a yardstick for the opening of other resorts such as in Pulau Redang, Pulau Kapas, Pulau Tioman, Pulau Pangkor, Sipadan and Pulau Rawa among others.

“MATA also advises tourists to also comply with the SOP in order to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 infection and revive the country’s economy,“ he said in a statement, today.

He said MATA thanked the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) for its efforts to make Langkawi a pilot project as a tourism bubble destination which would bring relief to many parties.

“MATA believes this announcement is good news for Malaysians and can provide relief for tourism industry players who have long been affected following the closure of the entire tourism sector chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he added.

Last week, MOTAC also announced permission for seven major tourism activities in Langkawi to reoperate including snorkeling, scuba diving and eco geo-adventure activities. — Bernama