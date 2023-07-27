Mata Ayer Research Station new attraction in Perlis

PADANG BESAR: The Mata Ayer FRIM Research Station (SPF) will be one of the new tourist attractions in the state in conjunction with Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025 (TMP 2024-2025).

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said SPF is an interesting and unique place for tourism, especially for family holidays with accommodation facilities.

“Here visitors can choose whether to spend the night at the Jati Campervan site or the Kesinai Chalet,“ he told reporters after officiating the Mata Ayer FRIM Research Station Tourism Facility (SPF) here today.

Also present were FRIM director-general Dr Ismail Parlan and the state executive council members.

He said the SPF can also improve the community’s understanding of the importance of forest and environmental protection.

Mohd. Shukri said in addition to the facilities, the activities offered also need to be attractive by highlighting their own uniqueness.

Ismail added that the addition of four new facilities at the SPF, namely Denai Chenderai, Campervan site, Kesinai chalet and milling machine workshops can further boost the ecotourism sector in the state.

“The Chenderai trail that was opened today has a trail stretching 500 metres and was named as such due to the abundance of chenderai species in the area,“ he said.

He said the Jati Campervan Site is also open for camper enthusiasts who want to experience spending the night in the tranquil plantation forest.

He said as many as six site units can be rented by those who own motorhomes or campervans for only RM30 per night, which are also equipped with bathroom facilities, electricity and other necessities.

“In addition, for those who want to experience a more comfortable outing, they can spend the night in two Kesinai Chalets for only RM150 per night, which provide one family bed and one single bed in each room,“ he said.

He said visitors can also check out wood technology for themselves at a workshop that features various types of small-diametre wood processing machines. -Bernama