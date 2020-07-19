Mata urges government to expedite aid facilities as announced

PERSATUAN Agensi Pelancongan Malaysia (Mata) members have made inquiries and complaints claiming that no aid or word has been received from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) or Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac), after the government-announced financing facilities worth RM1 billion for the sector.

According to a statement from Mata’s president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun, through Penjana, the government announced the RM1 billion allocation for the tourism sector, but so far, no further information has been received.

Mohd Khalid said Mata had discussed with BNM on June 16, and highlighted three areas that need serious consideration - providing tourism grants, easy loans and extending the moratoriums.

He said Motac should play its role as mediator in facilitating discussions with fund providers. It should also use existing funds, like the Tourism Infrastructure Fund of RM1 billion, and the Special Tourism Fund (SFT3), and use these to aid tourism industry players. These can revive the industry immediately, he added.

At a critical time like this, Mohd Khalid also called for the Skim Galakan Melancong (Gamelan), to be expedited.

He raised the announcement by the government, on Feb 27, 2020, through the Economic Stimulus Package, on digital vouchers for domestic tourism of RM100 per person, meant to encourage people to travel locally and said this should also be expedited to help revitalise the sector.

He brought up the Thai government, who announced a 40% discount for their citizens across hotel accommodation, domestic flights and food expenses, and meted it out a day after the announcement was made.

“From what we see at the moment, the federal and state governments are only focused on tour guides, tour bus drivers, rickshaws, taxis, homestay operators by providing them with financial assistance. While other sectors in the tourism industry are also impacted such as the travel agency if they are not assisted then many of their employees have to be laid off, as well as hotels and so on,” he said in the statement.

“Mata urges the state government, through their Local Authority (PBT), to provide exemptions for assessment tax to tourism-related companies. If the government is serious about saving the industry that contributed RM86.14 billion to the Malaysian economy in 2019, then this is the time,” he said and added that the impact will worsen if the government continues to delay.