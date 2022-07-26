Maternity leave with full allowance for Kafa teachers: Minister

BUKIT GANTANG: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has made an appeal to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) regarding the postponement of maternity leave with full allowance for Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers which was announced yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad said he had met the Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz to inform him about the matter for his consideration.

“InsyaAllah we will try to address it but need to follow the rules. It’s not that we don’t want to take care of KAFA teachers,“ he said in a press conference at the ‘Bantu Rakyat’ Sales programme at Surau Ahmadi, Sungai Petai here today.

Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff announced the postponement as recommended by the MOF.

In January, Jakim announced that female KAFA teachers would be eligible for 60-day maternity with full allowance.

In another development, Idris said the government will not compromise with any act aimed at insulting the sanctity of Islam, adding that police have given good cooperation in arresting those involved.

He denied the allegations that the government did not act decisively in this matter and that those involved in committing the offence had been subjected to legal actions. - Bernama