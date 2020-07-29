Matrade offers reimbursements for trade events affected by Covid-19 pandemic

PETALING JAYA: Small-Medium Enterprises (SME) can apply for reimbursement of specific expenses incurred due to cancellations or postponements of trade promotion events, said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), the government’s national trade promotion organisation.

Matrade announced this partial compensatory support today, available through a Market Development Grant (MDG).

The temporary measure allows SMEs to claim for reimbursements for non-refundable participation fees, airfares and accommodation, provided the total of all three expense components does not exceed RM25,000 per event.

The MDG maximum allocation is RM300,000 per company.

Compensation, upon application and approval, will be provided for unforeseen disruption of trade promotion activities, and only cover events cancelled or postponed between March 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

“Matrade understands the financial difficulties faced by SMEs as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden cancellations or postponements of international trade events had caught many SMEs mainly in the export sector in a financial quandary, after having paid in advance for their participation.

“We hope that this temporary relief will help SMEs to help cushion the economic blow from the pandemic,” said Matrade CEO

Dato Wan Latiff Wan Musa.

Applications are open from August 1, 2020.

For further information, SMEs may refer to the Matrade website.