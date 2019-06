PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) matriculation application results for students from the B40 households will be out from 12pm tomorrow.

In a statement here today, the MOE said it was in line with the Cabinet’s decision on May 29 to offer more places for excellent students from the B40 group to undergo the programme.

As such, those who have applied and submitted an appeal for admission into the programme can check their results online at www.moe.gov.my — Bernama