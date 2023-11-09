Matrimonial property claim by Jamaludin Jarjis’ widow to go to trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The matrimonial property claim of more than RM2 billion filed by the widow of Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis, Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail (pix) against her four children and mother-in-law will go to trial after the parties involved failed to resolve the matter amicably at the Syariah High Court here today.

Kalsom had named her four children, namely Ikwan Hafiz, Nur Anis, Nurul Alyaa and Noor Adilla and mother-in-law, Aminah Abdullah, as the first to the fifth defendant.

Syarie lawyer Nur Hidayah A Bakar, representing Aminah, said all the parties involved failed to reach an agreement to resolve the case.

“Therefore, the court decided the case will continue with the trial and set Oct 9 for case management to set the trial date,“ she told reporters after today’s proceedings which were conducted behind closed doors before Syarie jusge Abdul Shukor Abd Hamid.

Kalsom was represented by Syarie lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah.

Kalsom, 67, filed a claim for matrimonial property, including 20 properties in Malaysia and Makkah, as well as several companies in October 2018, naming his four children and mother-in-law as defendants.

Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55 pm.

Also killed were his pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaludin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. - Bernama