Matta elects Nigel Wong as new president

PETALING JAYA: Nigel Wong has been named the new president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) for a two-year term, replacing Tan Kok Liang.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Matta said Wong had previously served as vice-president (research and technology), honorary secretary-general and, more recently, honorary treasurer.

Tan said he hoped that Wong will be able to resolve crucial tourism issues that have persisted in the industry.

“Despite the efforts of Matta’s past presidents and the many tourism ministers that have come and gone, many of these longstanding issues remain embedded in government bureaucracy,” he said.

Speaking about his new role, Wong expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and his commitment towards the members of MATTA.

He stated “I am honoured to be elected as the President and I am fully aware of the challenges faced by our industry. Our key objectives have not changed; we will look into improving business prospects for our members, fostering innovation, and advocating for more favourable conditions that will benefit not just our members but the travel and tourism industry as a whole.”