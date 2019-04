GEORGE TOWN: The MATTA Fair Penang 2019 drew 35,045 visitors and generated RM41.61 million in sales. The fair had 30,510 visitors and RM31.6 million in sales last year.

This year’s fair featured 266 exhibition booths taken up by 83 organisations.

There were 42 travel and tour agencies, five state tourism offices, two national tourism organisations, 16 hotels, resorts and theme parks, two airlines, two CSR organisations and 14 other travel-related services. The participating airlines were Malaysia Airlines and Firefly.

“We believe that the Fair is also an impetus contributing to the growth of the Penang tourism industry, making Penang a preferred holiday destination, MATTA president, Datuk Tan Kok Liang, said today.

“We believe Penang tourism will grow further with its tourism infrastructure expansion plans such as Penang International Airport (PIA) and the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal.”