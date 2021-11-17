Matta Fair targets RM25 million sales after 2-year hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) is targeting RM25 million sales during the Matta Fair which will be held on Nov 20-21, 2021, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matta chief executive officer Phua Tai Neng said the association looks forward for domestic tourism and international tourism to kick off and revive the economy.

“We have set the modest target after our last edition which was held in September 2019, and we are targeting to have 25,000 visitors to (the fair at) the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur,” he told a media conference jointly organised by Matta and Malaysia Airlines here today.

On the appointment of Malaysia Airlines as the official airline for the event, Phua said he believes such a collaboration will continue to be a strong crowd puller to the fair with the airline’s promotions and make it a greater success.

Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said the national carrier will offer discounts of up to 35 per cent on airfares to all holiday destinations in Malaysia and selected international destinations within its network.

“These great fares are available online as well as at the physical event for immediate travel until June 30, 2022.

“Additionally, Enrich members can earn 50 percent Bonus Enrich Points when they purchase flights with Malaysia Airlines during the Matta Fair for travel up to April 21, 2022,” she said.

Meanwhile, Firefly, the sister company of Malaysia Airlines, is offering six return complimentary vouchers to any Firefly domestic routes, while MASwings is offering five return tickets to any of MASwings destinations.

Lau said the company is also looking to increase the number of passengers travelling via Malaysia Airlines by 50 per cent through the Matta Fair promotions.

“The Langkawi tourism bubble project is a great success and the reopening of interstate borders has also boosted the demand for our flights 10-fold,” she added.

The Matta Fair offers free admission but only allows fully-vaccinated visitors to be in the hall. Visitors should avoid bringing young children to the fair, as advised by the Ministry of Health. — Bernama