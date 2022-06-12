Mattel Malaysia celebrates its 40th Anniversary and announces plant expansion to be completed in January 2023

PENANG: Mattel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (MMSB) commemorated its 40th anniversary in Malaysia today with the announcement of a plant expansion, expected to be completed in January 2023. Located in Penang, Malaysia, MMSB is the world’s largest Hot Wheels manufacturing plant, with a current average output capacity of approximately 9.0M cars per week. According to Mattel, it expects this targeted, strategic investment to increase manufacturing capacity, improve productivity, and leverage technological capabilities, while reducing cost and enhancing operational efficiencies. The plant expansion will support Hot Wheels growth, and MMSB expects a 20% increase in production capacity by 2025.

Established in 1981 in Perai, Penang, MMSB was Mattel Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) first manufacturing plant in Malaysia. Malaysia plays an important role in Mattel’s supply chain for the company’s manufacturing, tooling, and commercial operations. According to Mattel, MMSB currently employs almost 3,900 workers and has consistently invested in and upskilled its workers, while hiring talent with technical backgrounds. The plant expansion is estimated to increase the total workforce by approximately 10% to nearly 4,300 employees at MMSB. This expansion will also benefit Mattel Development and Tooling Sdn. Bhd. (MDT). MDT, established in 1985, is Mattel’s second manufacturing plant in Malaysia and a state-of-the-art facility for product development, digital model making, mould design, and manufacturing.

Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow (pix), stated, “We are proud that Mattel continues to invest in Penang as a key destination within its global supply chain. This is a strong indication of the state’s efforts and commitment to developing a welcoming environment for industry players and positioning the state at the forefront of industrialisation.” He added: “Throughout the years, Mattel has also succeeded in developing a thriving ecosystem for the toy industry in the Perai Free Trade Zone, across industries. It is heartening to see the positive spillover effects that Mattel has brought to the homegrown companies.”

Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), stated: “I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to Mattel Malaysia on their latest corporate milestone. Malaysia has a vibrant ecosystem that supports companies in their innovation journey. We look forward to Mattel Malaysia’s continued growth and contributions to the nation’s economy.”

He added, “Malaysia aims to distinguish itself as the country of choice for manufacturing location in Southeast Asia based on a variety of intangible factors, including our established pro-investment policies, reliable supply chain and industrial ecosystem, and conducive business environment. Our highly skilled workforce also provides a pipeline of talent to support the front, middle and backend operations.”

Ching Chiau Lee, General Manager, MMSB, stated, “Today, we celebrate and reaffirm our long-term presence in Malaysia. Over the last 40 years, we have succeeded in developing a thriving ecosystem for the local industry in the Perai Free Industrial Zone across industries such as packaging, paint, material supplies, and machine design.”

Ms. Ching continued, “MMSB plays an important role in our global supply chain operations, providing a strategic footprint in the region and supporting our transformation strategy for growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. We are excited for our future as we continue to exemplify progress in the technology-driven Malaysian manufacturing sector.”

In conjunction with Mattel’s continued investment and commitment to its Malaysian operations, Steve Totzke, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel, announced that Hot Wheels will be collaborating with PROTON, Malaysia’s iconic national automotive brand, to produce a 1:64 scale model of a Proton SAGA, the first model manufactured by PROTON. - Bernama