Mattel to produce Proton Saga Hot Wheels

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Hot Wheels toy car manufacturer, Mattel Inc, has announced a partnership with Malaysian carmaker Proton to produce a 1:64 scale model of the country’s first national car, the Proton Saga.

Mattel Inc’s president and chief commercial officer, Steve Totzke, said the partnership was to commemorate its 40th anniversary in Malaysia.

“This is an exciting license partnership as we join to develop a Hot Wheels car, modeled after the original Proton Saga, the first model manufactured by Proton, which will now become a part of Hot Wheels’ singles collection.

“This license partnership aims to uphold the proud legacies of both Mattel and Proton to continue to provide high-quality vehicles to fans of all ages worldwide,” he said in his speech at the celebration of Mattel’s 40th anniversary here today.

Totzke said the Proton Saga was the first car from a Malaysian automotive brand and therefore, played a pivotal role in the growth of Malaysia’s economy as it was the car that put Malaysians on wheels.

This new Hot Wheels model is expected to start shipping and be sold worldwide by the end of 2023. - Bernama