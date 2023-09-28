Maulidur Rasul: Maintain unity with sincerity, understanding - Tun Juhar

KOTA KINABALU: Efforts to foster the unity of the ummah demand sincerity and understanding to ensure that it continues to be maintained and that the harmony among the people, especially in Sabah and Malaysia, is always maintained.

Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said unity is crucial as it is the main factor that underpins the sustainability of the state and the country in charting the progress and well-being of the people.

In this regard, he said the strengthening of brotherhood among Muslims and unity in the community made of various races and tribes, cultures and religions in the state and the country needs to be strengthened continuously.

“Unity demands sincerity and understanding from all of us and efforts to sow unity need to be continued, under the guidance of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

“Let’s live our lives in accordance with the goal of life as a servant of Allah. I also invite everyone in attendance here to express our love for the Prophet SAW,” he said in his message at the Sabah-level 1445H/2023M Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sabah State Assembly speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Earlier, Hajiji in his speech, said that the Prophet Muhammad reminded the people of the importance of unity in society and country because disputes and arguments will only weaken and harm, which ultimately leads to division and destruction.

“In the context of Sabah, the spirit of belonging and racial unity must always be safeguarded and maintained. Now is the time for us to further enhance friendship, build brotherhood and agreement because we need to plan and organise a more conducive and brilliant future,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the Sabah government through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Secretariat is preparing and will implement a programme to eradicate hardcore poverty, among which is the allocation of RM125 million every year to build Rumah SMJ for the hardcore poor.

“The government will also allocate a total of RM175 million specifically for the programme to eradicate poverty by getting job opportunities for the target groups to enable them to get out of the hardcore poor category,” he said. -Bernama