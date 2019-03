SUBANG JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today confirmed that news on the disbandment of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) was just a rumour, and that it was operating as usual.

“It is just a rumour,“ he said, when asked if there was any proposal to disband the commission or consolidate it with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

He told reporters this after launching Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd’s airport shuttle service from the Putra Heights LRT station to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 here today. — Bernama