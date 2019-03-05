Mavcom says won’t intervene in AirAsia-MAHB spat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) says it will not intervene in the ongoing dispute between Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and AirAsia Group Bhd.

Executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi said the commercial dispute between the two parties does not affect the operations of Mavcom.

“We are here to spur the regulations and we are also the competition regulator. We will not let this affect our operations at Mavcom. We have our issues but right now, to us business is as usual,” he said to the media after a panel discussion organised by Khazanah Research Institute today.

Nungsari also said before the passenger service charge (PSC) was implemented, every player was brought to the discussion table and the decision was agreed upon.

“It can be seen on our website and be accessed by everyone. Hence, this dispute is only between them and it does not involve Mavcom,” he added.

It was earlier reported that AirAsia had served a notice to Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB), claiming almost RM480 million for losses incurred from operating at klia2.

Meanwhile, MAHB was reported as saying that it will resolve the contractual matters related to the PSC through a court as it seeks to recover an average loss of RM7 million a month due to AirAsia Group Bhd’s disregard of the RM73 gazetted rate. — Bernama