KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom) fifth issue of its Consumer Report has recorded a 11.7% increase or 821 complaints lodged with it during the July to December 2018 period.

In a statement, the commission said of these complaints, 810 were registered against airlines, and 11 against airports.

It said Malaysia Airlines recorded 413 complaints, representing an increment of 41.9% compared with the same period in the previous year.

This was followed by AirAsia with 230 complaints for an increase of 36.1%, while Malindo Air registered a 58.9% drop in complaints, at 69 complaints.

It said mishandled baggage, processing of refunds as well as flight delays made up the top three complaint categories, whereby the three contributed to 51.6% of total complaints received.

Meanwhile, Mavcom said complaints on airports decreased by 21.4% during the reporting period and mainly related to airport facilities, airport security and special assistance.

“Continuing with its high complaint resolution success rate, the commission resolved and closed 99.6% of the complaints received during the six-month period.

“The commission also notes that 55% of the resolved complaints involved airlines reversing its initial decision for a resolution in favour of consumers,” it added. — Bernama