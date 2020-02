PETALING JAYA: The lack of details on the proposed merger of two aviation authorities has created uncertainty among Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) staff, according to its chief operating officer Azmir Zain.

One of the main concerns is whether or not the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is able to meet the salary expectations of Mavcom employees if the merger materialises.

theSun had earlier reported that CAAM’s annual income is only RM120 million while its expenditure is RM360 million. The government, through the Public Services Department, is subsidising the RM240 million shortfall.

As a result, the remuneration package of CAAM staff is similar to that of the civil service.

On the other hand, Mavcom staff, whose expertise are mostly in economic matters, receive much higher salaries.

In an immediate response, the Transport Ministry said details of the salary scale for Mavcom staff has yet to be finalised. It added that no decision has been made yet at the moment.

Azmir pointed out that if CAAM is unable to absorb Mavcom staff, it would mean that CAAM would end up without personnel who could executive functions now handled by Mavcom.

“After all, Mavcom and CAAM are two distinct entities that require different skill sets and have different responsibilities,” he said.

Mavcom operations are more consumer-oriented, and it has invested time and resources into ensuring that air travellers get the benefits they are entitled to.

“Managing aviation complaints require a particular set of knowledge and experience, which we have in Mavcom,” he said.

Mavcom has already received about 6,000 complaints from Dec 31 – a duration of less than two months – and yet it has been able to resolve 99% of them.

Azmir said Mavcom has been able to manage those complaints successfully because its staff has the knowledge and experience to handle air travellers’ issues as well as airline operations.

He added there was concern the new entity, that will take over Mavcom’s consumer protection function, might not be equally effective in executing its responsibilities.