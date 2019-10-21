Mavcom: We never got documentation on immigration congestion from AirAsia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) says that it never received the details of the daily documentation requested from AirAsia Bhd, which the low-cost carrier claimed consisted of details of congestion on a daily basis at the klia2 immigration counters.

In a statement today, Mavcom said it had responded to the letter it received from AirAsia in August 2019 pertaining to the issue and had then requested for the details of the said daily documentation, adding that the information would be in addition to the information and data that the commission had already procured.

“We also made it clear in our reply to AirAsia that Mavcom was scheduled to meet with the Immigration Department of Malaysia and requested for the details to be provided to the commission prior to this meeting, as the availability of such information could be helpful in that discussion.

“Despite several reminders being sent to AirAsia requesting for these details, there was no response provided,” it said.

It said that the commission then proceeded to meet with the director-general of the Immigration Department and the director of immigration of the KL International Airport (KLIA) to discuss the immigration queues.

“The commission is dedicated to providing long-term solutions and the long-term development of the industry. The Airports Quality of Service (QoS) Framework, which is designed to elevate service levels at Malaysia’s airports and the result of consultation with many stakeholders, is an example of Mavcom’s pursuit of those objectives.

“The commission has to date implemented 20 service quality elements at KLIA and klia2 as part of the Airports QoS Framework. Work is on schedule to complete a further eight service quality elements, including those related to queuing times for immigration, check-in, customs as well as kerbside,” it added.

Mavcom said the commission will monitor the queuing time performance at all these areas within the Airports QoS Framework to ensure improved services by all relevant parties involved. — Bernama