PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (KKM) has revoked the licence of Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) in Seremban, Negri Sembilan effective after it was found to have breached the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told a press conference here today that the management of MMC must return its licence and cease operating with immediate effect.

He said the ministry found the hospital’s response to the show-cause letter issued to it by the Health director-general on Nov 12 last year to be unsatisfactory.

Following the decision, he said that the patients at the hospital’s haemodialysis centre, the only unit still in operation at the hospital, must be transferred elsewhere.

The operating licence of MMC was suspended by KKM on Nov 5 last year, when almost all of their resident specialists resigned in that month resulting in the closure of its healthcare facility except for the operation of the dialysis centre.

MMC was then given two months to resolve its licensing issues. — Bernama