Maximum price scheme timely for consumers in flood recovery

SHAH ALAM: The implementation period of the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) since Dec 7, 2021 which has been extended until Feb 4, coincides with the flood disaster recovery phase which can reduce costs of consumer expenditure, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid.

“At the same time, consumers can enjoy the retail price of daily necessities at a stable and controlled level as long as the scheme is enforced,“ he said in a statement today.

The implementation of the scheme involves a total of 12 types of goods comprising categories of chicken, chicken eggs and vegetables that have been determined as price-controlled items.

He said that as of yesterday, 31,520 premises comprising 644 wholesale and 30,876 retail premises nationwide had been inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

As a result of the inspection, he said 100 cases were detected, namely 76 cases for the offence of failing to use a special price tag, 14 cases without a price tag and 10 cases for selling above the maximum price involving a compound value of RM21,300.

Meanwhile, at the Selangor level until yesterday, SHMKM inspected a total of 1,905 premises (12 wholesale and 1,893 retail) with six cases recorded involving four offences of failing to use special price tags and two offences of selling above the maximum price.

He said KPDNHEP consistently mobilised a total of 2,200 enforcers nationwide to monitor SHMKM enforcement compliance.

Rosol today conducted a survey and compliance inspection of the scheme at the Jalan Meru Central Market Complex, Klang and AEON Mall Bukit Raja Supermarket, Klang, together with the Selangor KPDNHEP enforcement team. - Bernama