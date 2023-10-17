Maxis, Digital Penang inks MoU to develop digital and technology ecosystem in Penang MSME segment

GEORGE TOWN: Telecommunication company Maxis and Digital Penang signed a memorandum of understanding to develop technology ecosystem in the micro, small and medium entreprise (MSME) segment in Penang.

Maxis chief business officer Prateek Pashine said through the collaboration, Penang Digital would play a crucial role in developing the relationship between Maxis and digital creative community, thereby, facilitating the transformation process while empowering MSME entrepreneurs through the provided training initiatives.

“Our partnership with Digital Penang is a significant achievement that highlights our dedication to fostering MSME growth in Penang, allowing them to thrive in the digital era,” he said in a statement today.

He said the collaboration is hoped to help MSME entrepreneurs further develop their businesses in the digital age while maintaining competitiveness.

Pashine said Maxis, as a leading integrated solutions provider, would leverage its digital business solutions, Maxis Business, 5G mobile connectivity and fibre services to support MSME entrepreneurs in increasing their digital presence.

He said through the programme, entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially from the B40 segment, would be equipped with basic digital equipment and skills to enhance their presence in the digital market.

Meanwhile, Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said that the collaboration between Maxis and Digital Penang is a significant achievement in the effort to make the state a digital technology hub.

“The Penang State Government is committed to developing the local community and ensuring our MSME remains competent in this digital era.

“This aligns with the Penang 2030 vision and the Digital Transformation Master Plan,” Zairil, who is also the Director of Digital Penang, said.-Bernama