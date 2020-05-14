May 18: Case management of Kevin Morais murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will set new date for the closing submission by the defence in the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, whose body was found in a barrel filled with concrete five years ago.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah, however, set May 18 for the case management after deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin informed the court that he had yet to receive the written submission from defence lawyer Datuk Sheelan Arjunan.

Sheelan, representing five of the six accused in the case - R. Dinishwaran, A. K. Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, S. Nimalan and S. Ravi Chandaran - said he had yet to file the submission because he had to refer it to his clients first.

”We are having problems to meet the clients, who are at the Sungai Buloh Prison, because of the Movement Control Order enforced since last March 18. So they have yet to look at the submissions prepared by us,” he added.

He hoped to file the submission soon after the case management on May 18 after his clients, who will be brought to court on that day, had studied it.

Another accused in the case, pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, is represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

On Nov 20, 2017, Azman ordered the six accused to enter their defence to a charge of murdering Morais after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against them.

All of them were accused of murdering Morais somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No. 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, at between 7am and 8pm on Sept 4, 2015.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face the mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Kunaseegaran was initially charged with abetting the five men in committing the offence at the same place, date and time, but on May 15, 2017, the charge was amended to having a common intention with the five men in the murder of Morais. - Bernama