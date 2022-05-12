May 27 fixed to hear Deepak’s leave application over bid to reinstate lawsuit

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has fixed May 27 to hear the application for leave to appeal by businessman J.R. Deepak Jaikishan, his brother and their company, in a bid to reinstate a lawsuit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pix), his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and three others over alleged claim of conspiracy that resulted them to suffer losses.

The court will also hear Deepak’s application for leave to appeal on the same day for another two lawsuits.

The date was fixed following a case management conducted today before Federal Court deputy registrar Noor Fadzlin Abd Zawawi.

When contacted, lawyer Datuk David Matthews representing Najib and Rosmah, confirmed the hearing date.

On April 29, this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal brought by Deepak, J. Rajesh and Radiant Splendor Sdn Bhd to reinstate the lawsuit against Najib, Rosmah, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s brother Datuk Ahmad Johari Abdul Razak and Najib’s former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.

Their suit which was filed in Sept 2018, was struck out by the High Court on Jan 13, 2020.

Deepak, Rajesh and Radiant Splendor filed the suit against the former Prime Minister, Rosmah, Abdul Azeez, Ahmad Johari and Shukry, claiming that the defendants had committed tort of conspiracy, fraud, malfeasance and abuse of process and sought general damages.

They claimed that on Shukry’s instruction, they signed an agreement, dated July 24, 2008, with Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Bhd, giving up their absolute rights and interest on 80 apartment units at Condominium Palazzio Tower B in return for financing facilities of up to RM198,888,750.

Deepak claimed that it was to prevent him from testifying in a civil case involving the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Deepak also filed a suit against Bakti Wira Development Sdn Bhd, Najib, Rosmah and Boustead Holdings Berhad involving a land deal that he alleged caused huge losses to his company.

On Oct 8, last year, the Court of Appeal affirmed the striking out of the suit.

The other suit was against Cebur Megah Development Sdn Bhd. — Bernama