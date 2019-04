BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Magistrate Court here today set May 3 for remention of the case involving a former hairdressing saloon worker charged with causing the death of a college student in the Penang Bridge accident last January.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap set the date after being informed by deputy public prosecutor Nur Afiqah Zakaria that the prosecution just received the post mortem report on Moey Yun Peng, 20, and awaiting further instruction from the State Prosecution Director.

On Feb 11, K. Vaitheswaran, 21, was charged with causing the death of his friend, a private college student, at Kilometre 4.0 of Penang Bridge heading towards Perai here at about 3 am on Jan 20. The offence, under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000 upon conviction.

The accused, represented by counsel S. Parameswaran, pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety. The court also ordered the driving licence of the accused to be suspended until the case is over.

In the incident, a sports utility vehicle driven by Moey plunged into the sea after it collided with the car driven by the accused.

Efforts to retrieve the vehicle and Moey’s body from the seabed took more than 24 hours before it was hoisted on Tuesday, Jan 22. — Bernama