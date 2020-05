KUALA LUMPUR: Four days beginning Thursday (May 7) have been allocated for the interstate travel of those who have applied to return home after being stranded in their hometowns following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the travel dates had been fixed according to states from where they would begin their journey.

“On May 7, those stranded in Kuala Lumpur are allowed to return to their homes in other states in the peninsula, while May 8 is for those in Perak, Johor and Kelantan heading to their respective destinations.

“On May 9, travelling is reserved for those departing from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Malacca and Pahang, and May 10 is for those in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu,” he told a news conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He reminded those who would be involved in the interstate journey to stick to the travel schedule according to states to avoid congestion on the highway.

“For a more comfortable journey, we encourage all to travel at night after breaking fast,” he added.

Huzir said those who had submitted their applications could make their journey according to the schedule given.

He said although the QR code given to earlier applicants would no longer be issued, police could still detect motorists who stayed too long at a particular place or strayed from the route they applied for.

“The aim of this application is to facilitate the planning of travel by people who have been stranded and not to book them for offences. We will do our best to ensure smooth traffic flow during this period,” he said. — Bernama