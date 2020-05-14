May 9: Case management to decide new date for decision on Nooryana Najwa’s stay application of IRB’s suit

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here is setting a new date to deliver its decision on an application by Nooryana Najwa, who is former Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter, for a stay of a summons proceeding brought by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) against her for RM10.3 million in unpaid income taxes from 2011 to 2017.

Based on information obtained from the court, today was set for decision of the matter, but it has been vacated as the judge, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, had to be on the Court of Appeal panel today.

Following which, all parties involved in the case were notified through a letter last May 9 were to appear in court at 10.30am on June 30 for case management to decide a new date for the decision.

The court also set the same date to hear the IRB’s application for a summary judgment in the suit.

Nooryana Najwa filed the stay application pending the outcome of her appeal to review the tax assessment with the IRB.

On July 24, last year, the Malaysian government as the plaintiff filed a writ of summons and statement of claim through the IRB, naming Nooryana Najwa, 31, as the defendant.

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiff alleged that Nooryana Najwa failed to submit the Individual Income Tax Return Forms to the IRB, under Section 77 of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the years of assessment from 2011 to 2017.

The IRB contended that to date, the defendant had not paid the amount of income tax owed including the increases, worth a total of RM10,335,292.36.

The plaintiff is seeking from the defendant a sum of RM10,335,292.36, interest on the sum of RM10,335,292.36 at a rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment to the date of realisation, costs, and other relief deemed appropriate by the court. - Bernama