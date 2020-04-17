May, June for mention of summons, traffic cases earlier fixed for this month at PJ court

PETALING JAYA: Today is the 31st day of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the atmosphere at the court here is quiet with proceedings conducted for new cases only.

Check outside the court rooms, saw several notices pasted on the walls to inform on postponement of cases, which included summon cases by departments, traffic and criminal cases at the magistrate’s court here.

The departments include the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Pharmaceutical Department, Health Department, Social Security Organisation, Companies Commission of Malaysia, Road Transport Department and the Customs Department.

Based on the notices, all the proceedings of the cases that had been fixed for this month have been postponed to several dates in May and June.

During the MCO period, the number of family members of the accused in the affected cases and members of the media are allowed in the court room, but the number is limited and they are required to observe the social distancing. - Bernama