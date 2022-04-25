Maybank apologises for disruption on selected banking services

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has notified that its services began to experience slowness due to unprecedented high traffic volumes across its platforms.

In a statement today, the bank said it is currently working on resolving and restoring its services which affected the Maybank2u web, M2U App, MAE App and debit card usage starting from Monday 9am.

“Please be assured that your account balances and details remain intact and secure with us. We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this disruption.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our customers and will continue to update them periodically via Maybank’s official social media and M2U platforms,” it said.

For further assistance and updates, customers can contact Maybank Group Customer Care at 1-300-88-6688 (Malaysia) or +60378443696 (Overseas) or follow/communicate with the bank via its social media platforms. - Bernama