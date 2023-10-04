Maybank introduces security add-on ‘kill switch’ to block credit, charge card fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has introduced a security add-on “kill switch’ solution in addition to the Maybank2u (M2U) access deactivation feature which was launched in January this year.

In a statement today, Maybank said that the new security add-on will allow customers to swiftly and conveniently temporarily block the usage of their credit and charge cards should they suspect a compromise on their cards.

Its group chief executive officer, community financial services Datuk John Chong said that Maybank wants to stand by its customers during these challenging times by introducing a holistic solution in the market that covers various angles of online banking security.

“More so, nowadays as scammers are becoming even bolder and more creative by coming up with new ways to orchestrate their scam tactics,” he said.

Maybank said that the new add-on feature can be activated via the Maybank2u web or Maybank MAE app. Once enabled, all outgoing transactions on the blocked credit and charge card will not be processed.

“For security reasons, once blocked, customers can only reactivate their cards by successfully verifying themselves at the nearest branch or via Maybank Group Customer Care at 1300 88 6688.

“This will also prevent scammers or any unauthorised parties from further accessing their cards,” the statement said.

The bank also said that more “kill switch” features will be released in the future as part of its continuous effort to enhance customers’ online banking security. - Bernama