KUALA LUMPUR: An assistant manager of the Jalan Raja Muda Maybank branch here told the High Court today that there was a transaction for the transfer of RM100 million from Felda to its subsidiary, Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB), in May 2015.

Khursiah Md Taib, 46, confirmed this when reading out her witness statement on the third day trial of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad for criminal breach of trust and corruption, involving more than RM3 million, before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

The sixth prosecution witness confirmed that there was a withdrawal transaction of RM97,993,061.23 from FICSB on May 29, 2015.

“I confirm that FICSB had applied for transfer of RM97,993,061.23 from its Maybank current account to a Maybank account belonging to Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd (GAP) on May 28, 2015.

“The application form for the Maybank remittance was signed by Aznam Shahuddin and Datuk Dr Omar Salim (through the signature at the bottom of the Maybank remittance application form) as the persons authorised by FICSB to sign documents related to its financial administration,” he added.

Khursiah also confirmed that a Maybank cheque in the name of FICSB for RM2,312,889.71 was paid to GAP account on Oct 29, 2015.

Earlier, the fifth prosecution witness, former Felda director-general Datuk Hanapi Suhada, 62, told the High Court that Mohd Isa had ordered him to expedite payment of RM100 million for FICSB for it to pay GAP for the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak.

FICSB bought MPHS for RM160 million in 2015.

Meanwhile, the seventh prosecution witness, Kuching Maybank branch assistant manager Yeo Haw Yong, 54, confirmed that GAP was its customer.

On Dec 14, 2018, Mohd Isa pleaded not guilty to one count of breach of trust, and nine counts of receiving bribes amounting to more than RM3 million.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Felda, Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC between April 29, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

The hearing continues on Monday. — Bernama