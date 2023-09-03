Maybank, UOB Malaysia offer relief assistance to flood-affected customers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is offering flood relief assistance to individuals, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other non-retail customers affected by floods.

In a statement, Maybank said that the relief assistance is aimed at easing the financial burden of customers affected by the floods.

“It includes deferment of financing and loan repayment, a reduction in the monthly instalment or extension of repayment tenure, as well as waiver of fees and charges for selected services, such as replacement of debit and credit cards, and cheque books lost or damaged during the floods,” it said.

At the same time, Maybank Islamic, in collaboration with MERCY Malaysia, has amplified its efforts to help the flood victims by contributing zakat worth RM200,000 to assist the asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) community.

Additionally, Maybank Foundation has allocated RM50,000 to purchase hygiene kits to be distributed to those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has announced repayment relief of up to six months to individuals, SMEs and corporate customers affected by the recent floods.

“The bank is also offering other forms of assistance such as reduction in monthly repayment instalments and extension of repayment tenures.

“As part of the relief programme, UOB Malaysia is waiving certain fees and charges for the replacement of debit and credit cards or chequebooks lost or damaged during the floods. The bank will also waive late credit card payment charges for affected customers,” it said.

In addition, the bank has put in place a claim process under its flood inconvenience allowances on selected bancassurance products, underwritten by its insurance partners to expedite the processing of claims. - Bernama