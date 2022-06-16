Maybank warns customers about online fraudsters, fake apps

KUALA LUMPUR: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has warned consumers to be aware of online fraudsters finding new ways to scam unsuspecting users, especially given the recent rise in e-commerce activity spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the bank said as more consumers opt to transact online, scammers are finding opportunities to trick consumers using new and sophisticated scam tactics.

It also said that on top of developing fake banking websites or apps to lure or phish customers, scammers have now incorporated malware components in fake law enforcement apps and fake retail e-commerce websites or apps to gain access to customers’ online banking information such as their user names and passwords.

“A common scam that customers might fall prey to begins with them coming across an unbelievably cheap deal or advertisement on a social media website,” said the bank.

Maybank said some useful tips customers can follow to protect themselves when using online platforms include avoiding installing/downloading apps/APK files or clicking on suspicious links sent via chat messages such as SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger or other similar services.

“Apart from that, do not provide permission for any app to send or view your SMSes, and do not ignore any warnings from your devices, especially when downloading or installing a new file.

“Do not enter your banking details, especially username or password, in any suspicious apps or websites, among others,” it added.

It also affirmed that Maybank continuously shares informative content on its Maybank2u website and on Facebook and Instagram, in an effort to remind and create awareness among customers about the dangers of malware scams.

“The bank would also like to reaffirm that the safety and security of its customers’ funds and online banking transactions are prioritised at all times.

“Maybank’s online banking platforms and apps are secure, safe and employ strong security controls to combat cyber threat,” it added. — Bernama