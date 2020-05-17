‘Maybe Mukhriz not destined for MB’s post’

ALOR SETAR: The political turmoil in Kedah finally came to an end today, with the appointment of the new and 14th Kedah Mentri Besar of Kedah, Jeneri State Assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of PAS to replace Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix).

Muhammad Sanusi, who was prior to this the Opposition Leader, had also been quoted as saying that Mukhriz would face a vote of no confidence as he was often in Kuala Lumpur for prolonged periods of time rather than in his rightful place of duty in Kedah.

Talks that he was going to ‘fall’ for the second time had actually been long and often mouthed and now they had become a reality as 23 of the 36 Kedah State Assemblymen announced they had lost confidence in his leadership.

Adding salt to the wound, four Bersatu State Assemblymen who were described as strong allies of Mukhriz, namely, Juhari Bulat (Ayer Hangat), Mohd Firdaus Ahmad (Kuah), Halimaton Saadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam) and Datuk Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak) were also alleged to have switched camps, by joining the National Alliance (PN).

The pain that Mukhriz might have felt this time was not the same as during his first downfall after Kedah Umno staged a rebellion and ousted him from the post of mentri besar in 2016.

Kedah Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah had at that time declared that Umno leaders in the state had lost confidence in the leadership of the mentri besar.

Incessant attacks with the consent of the then-Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak eventually brought Mukhriz’s fortress to its knees, which was then seized by Ahmad Bashah who was appointed as the mentri besar until the 14th General Election.

The son of the former fourth and seventh prime minister, then rose after the 14th general election, with the Pakatan Harapan coalition using the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) logo, winning 18 of the 36 state seats, while PAS (15) and BN (three, initially).

Mukhriz returned to the post after being sworn in as the 13th Kedah mentri besar at Istana Anak Bukit on May 11, 2018.

Now, he had fallen again and if the cause of his downfall this time, in addition to his allegedly spending prolonged periods of time in Kuala Lumpur rather than in the capital of the state he was administering, would be for allegedly supporting his father’s action to table a motion of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, as prime minister.

Muhammad Sanusi himself, at a special Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) media conference a few days ago, though not in accord with Mukhriz, voiced his sympathy towards the latter.

“I sympathise (with Mukhriz), as a leader has had to face such a scenario in his career. He should have taken action to be with Muhyiddin. He would not have been facing this situation, enough to undergo it once, he went through it twice, I, too, feel sorry for him, “he said.

This second fall is certainly not an easy thing (for Mukhriz) to accept, and the reality that must be swallowed too is that the Kedah mentri besar’s post may not be for Mukhriz. — Bernama