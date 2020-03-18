Mayor Wee mulls shutting hawker centres after finding people having breakfast

KUCHING: Kuching City South Mayor Wee Hong Seng is considering closing all hawker centres under his jurisdiction after he found business flouting the movement control order (MCO) to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The mayor made a surprise check on the hawker centre at Kenyalang Park this morning and was appalled to see people having their breakfast there although food businesses are only allowed to open for takeaway or home delivery.

“If this is the case, the city council will consider closing all hawker centers temporarily,” he said in a post on his Facebook page with photos of him speaking to customers.

The MCO came into effect this morning and will be enforced until March 31. Under the order, all food businesses are not allowed to have dine in customers although they can continue to operate. - The Borneo Post

MORE TO FOLLOW