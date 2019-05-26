Mazlan begins duties as Johor Bersatu chairman, announces new leadership line up

JOHOR BARU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Tebrau division head, Mazlan Bujang officially began his duties as the new Johor Bersatu chairman, yesterday.

Mazlan, met by reporters at the Tebrau Bersatu Division Office in Taman Daya here, expressed his gratitude and thanked Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for their trust in appointing him as chairman.

“I promise to do my best to strengthen Johor Bersatu to be on the right track. My appointment as Johor Bersatu chairman was dated April 24, but I started official duties effective today,“ said Mazlan, adding that he would concentrate on party solidarity, strengthening grassroots support and attracting more new members.

Mazlan, who is also Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and former Johor Bersatu treasurer, said in line with Clause 16.3 of Bersatu’s constitution, he has appointed Ledang division head Datuk Mohd Solihan Badri, who is also Tenang assemblyman and Johor Bersatu media director, as the new Johor Bersatu secretary to replace Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Mazlan also revealed that Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad was appointed as Johor Bersatu treasurer; Pulai Bersatu head Ya’cob Atan as Information chief while Sekijang Bersatu head, Uzair Ismail the Media Director.

Iskandar Puteri head Senator Nasir Hashim remains as Johor Bersatu deputy chairman in line with the provisions of Clause 16.2 of the party’s constitution.

According to Mazlan, he had offered Dr Sahruddin, who is also Johor Mentri Besar to remain in the post of Johor Bersatu secretary but the latter had refused the post and wanted to focus on the state government administration. - Bernama